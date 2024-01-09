LMFA Stock Forecast 2024: LM Funding America Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 61.43%

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.06 or 9.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.23M. LMFA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -111.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.43% since then. We note from LM Funding America Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

LM Funding America Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LMFA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LM Funding America Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $LM Funding America, Inc. for the current quarter.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7631 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.22% year-to-date, but still up 13.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 114.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

LM Funding America Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.33 percent over the past six months and at a 58.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.52%.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.58% of LM Funding America Inc shares, and 8.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.91%. LM Funding America Inc stock is held by 14 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.68% or 99032.0 shares worth $69332.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $49174.0, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 99032.0 shares worth around $69332.0, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.