Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.39 million shares of the Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.40, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.01B. LYG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.63, offering almost -9.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.67% since then. We note from Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.30 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LYG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.44 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG) is 5.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.58, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -313.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYG is forecast to be at a low of $0.41 and a high of $0.77. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 67.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 82.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.82 percent over the past six months and at a 8.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.74%. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 9.97% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -10.30% per year for the next five years.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 5.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares, and 2.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.02%. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stock is held by 390 institutions, with Macquarie Group Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 26.57 million shares worth $58.46 million.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, with 0.17% or 26.8 million shares worth $58.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.69 million shares worth $6.15 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held roughly 3.71 million shares worth around $8.49 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.