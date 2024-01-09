Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH).

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.95M. ADTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost 0.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.37% since then. We note from AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.44K.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ADTH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

Instantly ADTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2600 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.17% year-to-date, but still up 35.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) is 47.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.05 day(s).

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) estimates and forecasts

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.03 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.40%.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc earnings are expected to increase by -85.94% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -12.90% per year for the next five years.

ADTH Dividends

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.07% of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc shares, and 75.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.37%. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc stock is held by 60 institutions, with Corbin Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.26% of the shares, which is about 2.87 million shares worth $4.02 million.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC, with 3.16% or 2.79 million shares worth $3.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $2.7 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $0.81 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.