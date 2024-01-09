Let’s Talk About How Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 8.68 million shares of the Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.05 or 26.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48M. NBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.65, offering almost -1052.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.78% since then. We note from Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 306.73K.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NBY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Best Buy Co., Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2048 on Monday, 01/08/24 decreased the stock’s daily price by -12.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.27% year-to-date, but still up 16.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) is -23.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.76 percent over the past six months and at a 74.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.67%.

NBY Dividends

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.44% of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 3.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.05%. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.07% of the shares, which is about 44923.0 shares worth $33791.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.27% or 11193.0 shares worth $8419.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9912.0 shares worth $7455.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3965.0 shares worth around $2576.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.