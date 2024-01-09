Let’s Get Started On The Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $285.99M. VZLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -19.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.88% since then. We note from Vizsla Silver Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.78K.

Vizsla Silver Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) trade information

Instantly VZLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.40% year-to-date, but still up 10.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) is 15.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) estimates and forecasts

Vizsla Silver Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.95 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -79.36%.

VZLA Dividends

Vizsla Silver Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.04% of Vizsla Silver Corp shares, and 29.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.41%. Vizsla Silver Corp stock is held by 36 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.54% of the shares, which is about 15.68 million shares worth $19.12 million.

Sprott Inc., with 7.25% or 15.07 million shares worth $18.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 11.05 million shares worth $12.71 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $5.4 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.