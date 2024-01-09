Let’s Discuss The AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.01, and it changed around -$0.24 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $956.09M. AHCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.94, offering almost -227.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.13% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

AdaptHealth Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AHCO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. AdaptHealth Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $AGCO Corporation for the current quarter.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.59 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.84% year-to-date, but still down -3.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) is -17.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.82 day(s).

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.32 percent over the past six months and at a -867.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.20%.

AdaptHealth Corp earnings are expected to increase by 13.46% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.95% per year for the next five years.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.