Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.25, and it changed around $1.7 or 10.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. LMND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.81, offering almost -35.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.73% since then. We note from Lemonade Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Lemonade Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LMND as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lemonade Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorpor for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.27 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.14% year-to-date, but still up 13.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) is 3.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.87 day(s).

Lemonade Inc (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Lemonade Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.04 percent over the past six months and at a 22.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.99%. Lemonade Inc earnings are expected to increase by 21.85% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.50% per year for the next five years.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.73% of Lemonade Inc shares, and 38.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.09%. Lemonade Inc stock is held by 285 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.20% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $201.92 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.19% or 5.71 million shares worth $96.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $39.67 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $34.71 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.