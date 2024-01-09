Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.42, and it changed around -$0.76 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. KYMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.85, offering almost -50.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.66% since then. We note from Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 952.17K.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KYMR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Instantly KYMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.93 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.77% year-to-date, but still up 3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 19.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.27 day(s).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Kymera Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.53 percent over the past six months and at a 8.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.21%. Kymera Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 11.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.90% per year for the next five years.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares, and 107.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.07%. Kymera Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 194 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.57% of the shares, which is about 5.86 million shares worth $134.68 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 9.04% or 5.01 million shares worth $115.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.68 million shares worth $61.57 million, making up 4.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $34.47 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.