Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.32, and it changed around $0.32 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. KURA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.86, offering almost -3.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.63% since then. We note from Kura Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Kura Oncology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.21. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KURA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kura Oncology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.86 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.54% year-to-date, but still up 6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 38.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KURA is forecast to be at a low of $10.50 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Kura Oncology Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.44 percent over the past six months and at a -2.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.93%. Kura Oncology Inc earnings are expected to increase by -2.50% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.93% per year for the next five years.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.