Juniper Networks Inc’s (NYSE: JNPR) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 9.99 million shares of the Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.56, and it changed around $6.34 or 20.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.66B. JNPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.53, offering almost 5.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.97% since then. We note from Juniper Networks Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Juniper Networks Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.42. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended JNPR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Juniper Networks Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter.

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Instantly JNPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.27 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.00% year-to-date, but still up 24.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) is 26.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.09, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JNPR is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Juniper Networks Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.20 percent over the past six months and at a 17.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Juniper Networks Inc to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.45 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.39%. Juniper Networks Inc earnings are expected to increase by 17.55% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 29 and February 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 2.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.30% of Juniper Networks Inc shares, and 91.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.85%. Juniper Networks Inc stock is held by 798 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.65% of the shares, which is about 40.66 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.07% or 35.59 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.58 million shares worth $832.72 million, making up 8.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.1 million shares worth around $316.36 million, which represents about 3.14% of the total shares outstanding.