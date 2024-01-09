Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) were traded, and its beta was 2.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $348.15M. JMIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.09, offering almost -47.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.84% since then. We note from Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JMIA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.68 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.98% year-to-date, but still down -1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is -4.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jumia Technologies Ag ADR to make $44.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.49%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.