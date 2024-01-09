It’s Easy To Bet On Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.83, and it changed around -$0.38 or -4.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $426.73M. TAST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.38, offering almost -7.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.97% since then. We note from Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696.63K.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TAST as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

Instantly TAST has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.58 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is 5.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAST is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $11.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.29 percent over the past six months and at a 168.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $465.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. to make $457.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $445.06 million and $423.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

TAST Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.