Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 10.72 million shares of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.86, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.22B. ITUB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.05, offering almost -2.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.38% since then. We note from Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.80 million.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ITUB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.91 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.29% year-to-date, but still down -1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) is 8.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITUB is forecast to be at a low of $30.50 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -497.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -344.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.16 percent over the past six months and at a 19.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR to make $8.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.05 billion and $7.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.65%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 27.65% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.50% per year for the next five years.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.29. It is important to note, however, that the 4.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, and 18.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.60%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock is held by 429 institutions, with Schroder Investment Management Group being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.95% of the shares, which is about 94.38 million shares worth $556.84 million.

Westwood Global Investments, LLC, with 1.27% or 61.73 million shares worth $364.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 23.56 million shares worth $138.97 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd held roughly 15.43 million shares worth around $92.71 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.