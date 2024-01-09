Is Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.97, and it changed around -$0.36 or -10.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.02M. SHOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -152.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.25% since then. We note from Safety Shot Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Safety Shot Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SHOT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Safety Shot Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Spotify Technology S.A. for the current quarter.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Instantly SHOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.71 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.38% year-to-date, but still down -15.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) is -17.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

SHOT Dividends

Safety Shot Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.