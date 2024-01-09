Is Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $218.74M. LCTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.58, offering almost -26.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.0% since then. We note from Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.87K.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Leap Therapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Instantly LCTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.68% year-to-date, but still up 14.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) is 22.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.81 day(s).

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.71 percent over the past six months and at a 6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.87%.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.30% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc shares, and 43.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.36%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 131 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.96% of the shares, which is about 34.94 million shares worth $49.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.15% or 9.01 million shares worth $12.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.52 million shares worth $6.38 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $3.35 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.