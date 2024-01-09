Is Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 3.28 million shares of the Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) were traded, and its beta was 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.15M. GEVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.30, offering almost -105.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.39% since then. We note from Gevo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Gevo Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GEVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gevo Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Geo Group Inc (The) REIT for the current quarter.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.45% year-to-date, but still down -3.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -3.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEVO is forecast to be at a low of $1.36 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.71 percent over the past six months and at a 21.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.03%. Gevo Inc earnings are expected to increase by 22.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of Gevo Inc shares, and 42.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.69%. Gevo Inc stock is held by 172 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.13% of the shares, which is about 28.79 million shares worth $43.76 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.78% or 13.71 million shares worth $20.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.3 million shares worth $10.87 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.87 million shares worth around $10.44 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.