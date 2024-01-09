iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ): Stock Forecast For 2024 Still Looks Weak With A -1467.91% Decline

In the last trading session, 9.59 million shares of the iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.55, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. IQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.99, offering almost -75.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.41% since then. We note from iQIYI Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.86 million.

iQIYI Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended IQ as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iQIYI Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.89 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.76% year-to-date, but still down -6.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is 2.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IQ is forecast to be at a low of $35.67 and a high of $71.34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1467.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -683.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

iQIYI Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.13 percent over the past six months and at a 1,900.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect iQIYI Inc ADR to make $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.30%.

iQIYI Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 94.44% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.50% per year for the next five years.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of iQIYI Inc ADR shares, and 58.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.37%. iQIYI Inc ADR stock is held by 327 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.85% of the shares, which is about 42.22 million shares worth $225.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.28% or 19.8 million shares worth $105.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.19 million shares worth $81.14 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $38.27 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.