Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) Shares Might Go Down -69.59% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.53, and it changed around $0.46 or 7.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.33M. INGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.11, offering almost -299.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.75% since then. We note from Inogen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.89K.

Inogen Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended INGN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inogen Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Infinera Corporation for the current quarter.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) trade information

Instantly INGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.56 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.03% year-to-date, but still up 19.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) is 30.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INGN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inogen Inc (INGN) estimates and forecasts

Inogen Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.49 percent over the past six months and at a -198.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%.

INGN Dividends

Inogen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Inogen Inc shares, and 94.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.33%. Inogen Inc stock is held by 179 institutions, with Brown Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 2.21 million shares worth $25.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 1.73 million shares worth $19.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $8.89 million, making up 3.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $7.42 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.