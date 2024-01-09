If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM)

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around $0.35 or 27.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.77M. NGM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.68, offering almost -252.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.73% since then. We note from Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 895.76K.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NGM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Newmont Corporation for the current quarter.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

Instantly NGM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Monday, 01/08/24 decreased the stock’s daily price by -11.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.85% year-to-date, but still up 28.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) is 104.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.1 day(s).

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.80 percent over the past six months and at a 11.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%.