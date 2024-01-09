I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.24 or 11.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.10M. IMAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.67, offering almost -223.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.05% since then. We note from I-Mab ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.97K.

I-Mab ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMAB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. I-Mab ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.74% year-to-date, but still up 24.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) is 56.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.66 day(s).

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

I-Mab ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.13 percent over the past six months and at a 33.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.85%. I-Mab ADR earnings are expected to increase by -29.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.00% per year for the next five years.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of I-Mab ADR shares, and 53.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.42%. I-Mab ADR stock is held by 72 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 6.91 million shares worth $20.66 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.56% or 2.12 million shares worth $6.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $2.17 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $2.07 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.