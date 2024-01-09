How To Invest In Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 2.19 million shares of the Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $357.61, and it changed around -$1.05 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $919.01B. META at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $361.90, offering almost -1.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $127.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.44% since then. We note from Meta Platforms Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.38 million.

Meta Platforms Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.52. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 63 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended META as a Hold, whereas 46 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Meta Platforms Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $4.96 for the current quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Instantly META has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 358.98 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.03% year-to-date, but still up 3.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is 9.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $384.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that META is forecast to be at a low of $175.00 and a high of $477.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Meta Platforms Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.89 percent over the past six months and at a 45.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 181.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 40 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc to make $33.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.16 billion and $28.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.76%. Meta Platforms Inc earnings are expected to increase by 67.26% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 32.47% per year for the next five years.