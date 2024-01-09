How To Invest In IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 6.02 million shares of the IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.64, and it changed around $0.64 or 5.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.59B. IONQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.60, offering almost -70.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.6% since then. We note from IonQ Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.91 million.

IonQ Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended IONQ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IonQ Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.73 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.02% year-to-date, but still up 2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) is -2.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.7 day(s).

IonQ Inc (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

IonQ Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.91 percent over the past six months and at a 17.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -122.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect IonQ Inc to make $6.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.8 million and $4.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.00%.

IonQ Inc earnings are expected to increase by -209.00% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.94% of IonQ Inc shares, and 36.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.66%. IonQ Inc stock is held by 274 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.56% of the shares, which is about 17.34 million shares worth $234.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.57% or 11.29 million shares worth $152.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.82 million shares worth $65.28 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.15 million shares worth around $56.17 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.