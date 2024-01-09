How To Invest In Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.48M. BCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.05, offering almost -1763.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11. We note from Atreca Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Atreca Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BCEL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atreca Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Instantly BCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1344 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.39% year-to-date, but still down -14.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) is -50.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

Atreca Inc (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Atreca Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.70 percent over the past six months and at a 32.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.59%.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.11% of Atreca Inc shares, and 37.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.72%. Atreca Inc stock is held by 60 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.84% of the shares, which is about 3.53 million shares worth $3.46 million.

Boxer Capital, LLC, with 6.76% or 2.2 million shares worth $2.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.