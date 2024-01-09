Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.91, and it changed around $1.13 or 4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.27B. GH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.06, offering almost -52.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.19% since then. We note from Guardant Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Guardant Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.48. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GH as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Guardant Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $General Motors Company for the current quarter.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Instantly GH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.39 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) is 4.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GH is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) estimates and forecasts

Guardant Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.67 percent over the past six months and at a 44.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.81%.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of Guardant Health Inc shares, and 91.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.13%. Guardant Health Inc stock is held by 417 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.18% of the shares, which is about 10.8 million shares worth $386.76 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.22% or 9.68 million shares worth $346.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.42 million shares worth $122.31 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $106.06 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.