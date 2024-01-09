GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) were traded, and its beta was 3.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around $0.27 or 10.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.60M. GRWG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.89, offering almost -114.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.64% since then. We note from GrowGeneration Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 822.99K.

GrowGeneration Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.86. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GRWG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GrowGeneration Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Instantly GRWG has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.56% year-to-date, but still up 9.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) is 2.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRWG is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -190.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

GrowGeneration Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.65 percent over the past six months and at a 83.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp to make $50.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54.46 million and $56.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -71.78%. GrowGeneration Corp earnings are expected to increase by 83.47% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.26% of GrowGeneration Corp shares, and 44.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.15%. GrowGeneration Corp stock is held by 184 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.82% of the shares, which is about 4.33 million shares worth $14.73 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 11.16% or 4.09 million shares worth $13.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $8.75 million, making up 7.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $5.96 million, which represents about 4.78% of the total shares outstanding.