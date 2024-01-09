Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG)

In the last trading session, 3.83 million shares of the QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.31 or 18.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.18M. QSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.99, offering almost -1349.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 50500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.88K.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QSG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) trade information

Instantly QSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.9000 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.21% year-to-date, but still up 28.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) is -1.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) estimates and forecasts

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.38 percent over the past six months and at a 126.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 354.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR to make $134.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

QSG Dividends

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.24% of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR shares, and 2.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.61%. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR stock is held by 8 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 13537.0 shares worth $0.11 million.