Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT)

In today’s recent session, 2.04 million shares of the Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.62, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.35B. LYFT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.36, offering almost -34.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.36% since then. We note from Lyft Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.54 million.

Lyft Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.81. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 32 recommended LYFT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Lyft Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.74 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.14% year-to-date, but still down -1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 9.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.65, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYFT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 48.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Lyft Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.92 percent over the past six months and at a 136.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Lyft Inc to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.18 billion and $981.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.40%.