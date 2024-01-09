Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) were traded, and its beta was 2.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $949.25M. CVAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.79, offering almost -201.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.58% since then. We note from CureVac N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 992.06K.

CureVac N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.89. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CVAC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CureVac N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Instantly CVAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.46 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is -22.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.83 day(s).

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

CureVac N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.79 percent over the past six months and at a 35.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CureVac N.V. to make $11.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.83 million and $14.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 133.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.46%. CureVac N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 30.70% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -10.91% per year for the next five years.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.43% of CureVac N.V. shares, and 29.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.25%. CureVac N.V. stock is held by 144 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.47% of the shares, which is about 12.25 million shares worth $127.6 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 1.92% or 4.3 million shares worth $44.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $14.58 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $5.88 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.