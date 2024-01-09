Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among TransCode Therapeutics Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: RNAZ)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) were traded, and its beta was -0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.62M. RNAZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.40, offering almost -15185.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14. We note from TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 million.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RNAZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TransCode Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1650 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.50% year-to-date, but still down -12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -37.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

TransCode Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -93.87 percent over the past six months and at a 79.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares, and 12.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.36%. TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 14 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.30% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.43 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.67% or 13662.0 shares worth $31422.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 2629.0 shares worth $11041.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 851.0 shares worth around $3574.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.