Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Acadia Realty Trust Stocks (NYSE: AKR)

In today’s recent session, 1.79 million shares of the Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.86, and it changed around -$0.35 or -2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. AKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.36, offering almost -2.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.63% since then. We note from Acadia Realty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 764.12K.

Acadia Realty Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AKR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acadia Realty Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) trade information

Instantly AKR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.22 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.77% year-to-date, but still down -1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is 6.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.80, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKR is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) estimates and forecasts

Acadia Realty Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.18 percent over the past six months and at a 10.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to make $77.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $79.33 million and $80.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust earnings are expected to increase by 115.82% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

AKR Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Acadia Realty Trust shares, and 106.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.00%. Acadia Realty Trust stock is held by 274 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.09% of the shares, which is about 18.2 million shares worth $261.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 16.20% or 15.44 million shares worth $222.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.93 million shares worth $128.54 million, making up 9.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 6.43 million shares worth around $92.23 million, which represents about 6.74% of the total shares outstanding.