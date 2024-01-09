Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX)

In the last trading session, 3.74 million shares of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) were traded, and its beta was -1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.60, and it changed around $0.27 or 11.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $153.32M. VTYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.25, offering almost -1717.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.77% since then. We note from Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended VTYX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.9 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.81 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.26% year-to-date, but still up 5.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 19.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.98 percent over the past six months and at a -56.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.90% in the next quarter.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.