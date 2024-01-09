Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA)

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -36.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.29% since then. We note from Tuya Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 305.10K.

Tuya Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TUYA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tuya Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.32 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA) is 0.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Tuya Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.92 percent over the past six months and at a 121.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.00%.

Tuya Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 111.90% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.30% per year for the next five years.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.67% of Tuya Inc ADR shares, and 6.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.90%. Tuya Inc ADR stock is held by 70 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 8.55 million shares worth $16.16 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 0.98% or 4.93 million shares worth $9.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $5.08 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $4.81 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.