Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR)

In the last trading session, 24.59 million shares of the Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.20, and it changed around -$3.53 or -11.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.26B. SPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.55, offering almost -36.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.05% since then. We note from Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.23 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.26% year-to-date, but still down -11.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) is 0.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.95 percent over the past six months and at a -18.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 167.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc to make $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.32 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.50%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -21.18% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.50% per year for the next five years.

SPR Dividends

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, and 80.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.12%. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock is held by 333 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 9.92 million shares worth $289.47 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 9.11% or 9.59 million shares worth $279.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.6 million shares worth $163.33 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.28 million shares worth around $95.84 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.