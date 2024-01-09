Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR)

In the last trading session, 8.96 million shares of the Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) were traded, and its beta was 4.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.42, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.84B. PR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.41, offering almost -14.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.03% since then. We note from Permian Resources Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.21 million.

Permian Resources Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PR as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) trade information

Instantly PR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.96 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.32% year-to-date, but still down -1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR) is 7.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.2 day(s).

Permian Resources Corp (PR) estimates and forecasts

Permian Resources Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.49 percent over the past six months and at a 3.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.19%. Permian Resources Corp earnings are expected to increase by -28.85% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.29. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.96% of Permian Resources Corp shares, and 80.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.63%. Permian Resources Corp stock is held by 416 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.80% of the shares, which is about 55.27 million shares worth $605.72 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.95% or 24.32 million shares worth $266.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.27 million shares worth $101.62 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 8.68 million shares worth around $121.22 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.