Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT)

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.12 or -25.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.41M. KITT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.09, offering almost -1005.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -13.51% since then. We note from Nauticus Robotics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.01K.

Nauticus Robotics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KITT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nauticus Robotics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $AG Mortgage Investment Trust, I for the current quarter.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Instantly KITT has showed a red trend with a performance of -25.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7008 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.72% year-to-date, but still down -45.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) is -62.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) estimates and forecasts

Nauticus Robotics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.89 percent over the past six months and at a 79.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%.

KITT Dividends

Nauticus Robotics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.