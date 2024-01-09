Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN)

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $857.33M. MPLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.29, offering almost -73.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.79% since then. We note from MultiPlan Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

MultiPlan Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MPLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MultiPlan Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.33% year-to-date, but still down -8.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is 2.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.48 day(s).

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $245.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.80%.

MultiPlan Corp earnings are expected to increase by 83.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 22.80% per year for the next five years.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.85% of MultiPlan Corp shares, and 87.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.56%. MultiPlan Corp stock is held by 157 institutions, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 33.18% of the shares, which is about 215.51 million shares worth $284.48 million.

Public Investment Fund, with 7.89% or 51.25 million shares worth $67.65 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 16.08 million shares worth $21.23 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.07 million shares worth around $17.25 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.