Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI)

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.22, and it changed around -$0.78 or -2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.38B. LI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.33, offering almost -42.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.39% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.69 million.

Li Auto Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 32 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.26 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.25% year-to-date, but still down -3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) is -6.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.19 day(s).

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) estimates and forecasts

Li Auto Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.36 percent over the past six months and at a 9,000.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 625.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 141.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 163.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Li Auto Inc ADR to make $5.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.55 billion and $2.6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 115.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 111.40%.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Li Auto Inc ADR shares, and 12.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.56%. Li Auto Inc ADR stock is held by 346 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.06% of the shares, which is about 9.35 million shares worth $309.52 million.

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership), with 1.04% or 9.15 million shares worth $303.06 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 3.54 million shares worth $117.19 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund held roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $77.2 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.