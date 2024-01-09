Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC)

In the last trading session, 2.49 million shares of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.23, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. ULCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.10, offering almost -169.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.01% since then. We note from Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ULCC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontier Group Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.45 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.21% year-to-date, but still down -4.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 15.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.63 day(s).

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Frontier Group Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.10 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -233.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -383.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $891.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Frontier Group Holdings Inc to make $836.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.60%.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 18 and March 23.