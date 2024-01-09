Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN)

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) were traded, and its beta was -2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.67M. CYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -1050.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12. We note from Cyngn Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Cyngn Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyngn Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1500 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.72% year-to-date, but still down -16.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is -50.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Cyngn Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.00 percent over the past six months and at a -16.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 567.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cyngn Inc to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $262k and $872k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.70%.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Cyngn Inc shares, and 47.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.99%. Cyngn Inc stock is held by 25 institutions, with Redpoint Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 2.71 million shares worth $0.33 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.53% or 0.64 million shares worth $76988.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $63577.0, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $16622.0, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.