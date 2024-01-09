Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND)

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) have been traded, and its beta is 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.17, and it changed around -$0.38 or -4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $527.29M. BYND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.87, offering almost -179.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.7% since then. We note from Beyond Meat Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

Beyond Meat Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BYND as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Beyond Meat Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.88 for the current quarter.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Instantly BYND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.77 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.20% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is -10.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.45 day(s).

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Beyond Meat Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.15 percent over the past six months and at a 33.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Beyond Meat Inc to make $88.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $79.94 million and $92.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -62.69%. Beyond Meat Inc earnings are expected to increase by 34.77% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.60% of Beyond Meat Inc shares, and 41.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.91%. Beyond Meat Inc stock is held by 326 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.72% of the shares, which is about 6.26 million shares worth $81.22 million.

Parkwood LLC, with 8.39% or 5.4 million shares worth $70.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $23.11 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $20.45 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.