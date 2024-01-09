Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI)

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.18, and it changed around $0.56 or 15.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $388.49M. ABSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.47, offering almost -30.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.44% since then. We note from Absci Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 792.40K.

Absci Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ABSI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Absci Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.31 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 86.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Absci Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 167.95 percent over the past six months and at a -2.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Absci Corp to make $4.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.56 million and $1.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 272.70%.

Absci Corp earnings are expected to increase by 4.70% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.30% per year for the next five years.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.