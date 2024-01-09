Future Outlook And Adc Therapeutics SA Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.15 or 7.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.86M. ADCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -177.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.61% since then. We note from Adc Therapeutics SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.82K.

Adc Therapeutics SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADCT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adc Therapeutics SA is expected to report earnings per share of $Agree Realty Corporation for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Instantly ADCT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.65% year-to-date, but still up 22.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is 93.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Adc Therapeutics SA share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.85 percent over the past six months and at a -19.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 85.26%. Adc Therapeutics SA earnings are expected to increase by -17.99% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.80% per year for the next five years.

ADCT Dividends

Adc Therapeutics SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 02.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.28% of Adc Therapeutics SA shares, and 50.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.91%. Adc Therapeutics SA stock is held by 51 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.42% of the shares, which is about 14.05 million shares worth $30.21 million.

Prosight Management, Lp, with 6.92% or 5.58 million shares worth $12.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $2.66 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $1.93 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.