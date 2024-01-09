Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) were traded, and its beta was -0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.17, and it changed around $0.82 or 9.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $664.00M. FUSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.43, offering almost -13.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.81% since then. We note from Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 601.12K.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FUSN as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Instantly FUSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.61 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.58% year-to-date, but still down -4.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 69.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89600.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 108.88 percent over the past six months and at a 26.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $410k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $140k and $28k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 192.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -118.51%.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.15% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 81.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.62%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 54 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.41% of the shares, which is about 10.63 million shares worth $49.66 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 8.26% or 5.7 million shares worth $26.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.51 million shares worth $8.16 million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $5.02 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.