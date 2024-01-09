fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 10.04 million shares of the fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around $0.24 or 8.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $928.21M. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.87, offering almost -22.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.72% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.72 million.

fuboTV Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.22 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is -2.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

fuboTV Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.30 percent over the past six months and at a 64.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -17.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $397.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect fuboTV Inc to make $395.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $319.31 million and $324.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.80%.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.13% of fuboTV Inc shares, and 37.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.61%. fuboTV Inc stock is held by 264 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 51.35% of the shares, which is about 24.34 million shares worth $50.62 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 38.70% or 18.34 million shares worth $38.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.31 million shares worth $19.37 million, making up 19.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $10.99 million, which represents about 9.91% of the total shares outstanding.