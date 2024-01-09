Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88M. FRGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -1930.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from Freight Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Freight Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRGT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freight Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3796 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.80% year-to-date, but still down -0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 18.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68270.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Freight Technologies Inc shares, and 1.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.80%. Freight Technologies Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.60% of the shares, which is about 58187.0 shares worth $40026.0.

The former held 761.0 shares worth $905.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.