European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.49, and it changed around $2.49 or 19.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $776.67M. EWCZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.70, offering almost -33.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.72% since then. We note from European Wax Center Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 604.53K.

European Wax Center Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EWCZ as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. European Wax Center Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) trade information

Instantly EWCZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.96 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.98% year-to-date, but still up 13.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is 9.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.11 day(s).

European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) estimates and forecasts

European Wax Center Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.47 percent over the past six months and at a -81.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -93.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect European Wax Center Inc to make $53.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.52 million and $49.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.30%.

EWCZ Dividends

European Wax Center Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.28% of European Wax Center Inc shares, and 101.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.66%. European Wax Center Inc stock is held by 151 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.05% of the shares, which is about 13.11 million shares worth $244.25 million.

BAMCO Inc., with 6.92% or 3.48 million shares worth $64.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.8 million shares worth $52.16 million, making up 5.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $25.22 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.