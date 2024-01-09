Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around $0.12 or 5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $326.35M. ERAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.57, offering almost -111.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.09% since then. We note from Erasca Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Erasca Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ERAS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Erasca Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Instantly ERAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.25 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.41% year-to-date, but still up 1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) is 24.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.92 day(s).

Erasca Inc (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Erasca Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.67 percent over the past six months and at a 17.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.58% of Erasca Inc shares, and 54.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.92%. Erasca Inc stock is held by 157 institutions, with Arch Venture Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.32% of the shares, which is about 11.06 million shares worth $30.51 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 7.16% or 10.81 million shares worth $29.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $5.37 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.87 million shares worth around $4.85 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.