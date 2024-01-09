Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELTX) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.33, and it changed around -$1.49 or -19.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.24M. ELTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.39, offering almost -285.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.33% since then. We note from Elicio Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.06K.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ELTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elicio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.92 for the current quarter.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) trade information

Instantly ELTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.19 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.10% year-to-date, but still up 6.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) is 8.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6780.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (ELTX) estimates and forecasts

Elicio Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.38 percent over the past six months and at a 58.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.70% in the next quarter.