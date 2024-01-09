eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) were traded, and its beta was 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.68M. EFTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -169.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.18% since then. We note from eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EFTR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

Instantly EFTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.14% year-to-date, but still up 18.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) is -3.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.54 percent over the past six months and at a -14.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.48%.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.29% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc shares, and 35.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.00%. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 36 institutions, with SR One Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.05% of the shares, which is about 6.82 million shares worth $5.66 million.

Carlyle Group Inc., with 7.81% or 4.82 million shares worth $4.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 94449.0 shares worth around $78411.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.