DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A An Incline Of 192.77%

In the last trading session, 11.16 million shares of the DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.61, and it changed around $0.43 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.67B. DKNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.35, offering almost -17.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.86% since then. We note from DraftKings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.72 million.

DraftKings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended DKNG as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DraftKings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Booking Holdings Inc. Common St for the current quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.75 on Monday, 01/08/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.65% year-to-date, but still down -4.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -6.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

DraftKings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.46 percent over the past six months and at a 53.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.12% of DraftKings Inc. shares, and 64.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.29%. DraftKings Inc. stock is held by 818 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.96% of the shares, which is about 36.93 million shares worth $981.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.83% or 17.78 million shares worth $472.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.3 million shares worth $326.69 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 10.14 million shares worth around $269.29 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.